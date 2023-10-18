Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $167.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.11 and its 200-day moving average is $161.21. The company has a market cap of $312.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC upped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

