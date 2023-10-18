Synapse (SYN) Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Synapse (SYN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Synapse has a market capitalization of $56.16 million and $13.88 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Synapse

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ? protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Buying and Selling Synapse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

