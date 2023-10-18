Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) vs. Liquefied Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:LNGLF) Head to Head Review

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) and Liquefied Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:LNGLF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dorian LPG and Liquefied Natural Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorian LPG $424.49 million 3.00 $172.44 million $4.95 6.37 Liquefied Natural Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dorian LPG has higher revenue and earnings than Liquefied Natural Gas.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorian LPG 0 3 2 0 2.40 Liquefied Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dorian LPG and Liquefied Natural Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Dorian LPG currently has a consensus target price of $28.58, indicating a potential downside of 8.01%. Given Dorian LPG’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dorian LPG is more favorable than Liquefied Natural Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Dorian LPG and Liquefied Natural Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorian LPG 46.96% 22.93% 12.20% Liquefied Natural Gas N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.0% of Dorian LPG shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Dorian LPG shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dorian LPG beats Liquefied Natural Gas on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Liquefied Natural Gas

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification and progression of liquefied natural gas (LNG) development projects to facilitate the production and sale of LNG. It operates through LNG Infrastructure, and Technology and Licensing segments. The company's projects include the Magnolia LNG project located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the United States; and the Bear Head LNG project situated in Point Tupper, Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada. It also designs, develops, owns, and patents OSMR LNG liquefaction process. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

