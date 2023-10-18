American Lithium Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMLM) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Head to Head Comparison

American Lithium Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Free Report) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

American Lithium Minerals has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get American Lithium Minerals alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Lithium Minerals and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines $44.19 million 1.52 $3.10 million $0.01 54.03

Analyst Ratings

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium Minerals.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for American Lithium Minerals and Avino Silver & Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a consensus price target of $1.70, suggesting a potential upside of 226.99%. Given Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avino Silver & Gold Mines is more favorable than American Lithium Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares American Lithium Minerals and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium Minerals N/A N/A N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines 2.22% 5.60% 4.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats American Lithium Minerals on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Lithium Minerals

(Get Free Report)

American Lithium Minerals, Inc., engages in mineral exploration for lithium and rare earth minerals in the United States. The company's properties include Stonewall Flat Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,250 acres on Stonewall Playa in Nevada's Lida Valley Basin; and Kingman Rare Earth project comprising two individual properties, which include Kingman Feldspar Mine and the Mineral X property. It also holds interest in Silver Peak Lithium, a claystone lithium prospect comprising 24 lode mining claims located in Esmeralda County; and West End Lithium property that comprises 24 lode mining claims located in Nye County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Nugget Resources Inc. and changed its name to American Lithium Minerals, Inc. in March 2009. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada..

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. In addition, the company acquires the La Preciosa property comprises 15 exploration concessions covering an area of 6,011 hectares located in Durango, Mexico. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.