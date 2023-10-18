Trexcoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $10.73 Billion (TREX)

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Trexcoin coin can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00003785 BTC on exchanges. Trexcoin has a market cap of $10.73 billion and approximately $138,696.09 worth of Trexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Trexcoin has traded up 49% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Trexcoin

Trexcoin’s genesis date was April 4th, 2020. Trexcoin’s total supply is 10,006,849,553 coins and its circulating supply is 10,006,849,552 coins. Trexcoin’s official website is www.trexcoin.org. The Reddit community for Trexcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trexcointrex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trexcoin’s official Twitter account is @trexcoinmeme.

Trexcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trexcoin (TREX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate TREX through the process of mining. Trexcoin has a current supply of 10,006,849,552.6 with 1,006,849,552.62 in circulation. The last known price of Trexcoin is 1.07227551 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $153,499.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.trexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trexcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

