Chia (XCH) Price Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

Chia (XCH) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 18th. In the last seven days, Chia has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chia coin can currently be bought for $22.53 or 0.00079549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia has a total market cap of $197.71 million and approximately $12.64 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chia Coin Profile

Chia’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 29,774,039 coins and its circulating supply is 8,774,233 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chia (XCH) is a cryptocurrency developed by Chia Network Inc. that uses a “proof of space and time” (PoST) consensus mechanism. The native token, XCH, is used to reward “farmers” who allocate unused disk space to secure the network. Chia aims to reduce the environmental impact of crypto farming and mining. XCH is used as a reward mechanism, for transaction fees, and as a digital medium of exchange. Chia was created by Chia Network Inc., co-founded in 2017 by Bram Cohen, the inventor of BitTorrent.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

