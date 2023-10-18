Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:WCP traded up C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,023. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.90 and a 12 month high of C$11.91. The firm has a market cap of C$6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.04. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of C$873.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1293014 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.70.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

