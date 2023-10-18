OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Price Reaches $0.0007

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OmniaVerse has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $81,783.23 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

