Melcor REIT (MR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 15th

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.
Melcor REIT Stock Performance
Melcor REIT has a 1 year low of C$21.80 and a 1 year high of C$33.83.
Melcor REIT (TSE:MR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.12 million during the quarter.
