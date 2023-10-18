Ethereum Price Reaches $1,575.67 on Major Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $1,575.67 or 0.05562558 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $189.49 billion and $4.92 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000869 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00031923 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00022509 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013932 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000169 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00010820 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003535 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002002 BTC.
About Ethereum
Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,262,264 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
