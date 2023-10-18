Minto Apartment (MI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 15th

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Minto Apartment Stock Performance

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.87). The business had revenue of C$39.40 million for the quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.