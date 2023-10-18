XYO (XYO) Price Hits $0.0029

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last week, XYO has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $38.90 million and approximately $305,074.98 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00020470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014767 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,328.15 or 1.00006158 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00013015 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00290479 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $337,774.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.