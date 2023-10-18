Capreit to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Capreit has a one year low of C$20.71 and a one year high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$263.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$251.07 million.

