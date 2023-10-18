Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the energy company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Ramaco Resources has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ramaco Resources to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

METC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 108,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,852. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The company has a market cap of $668.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.16). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $137.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on METC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ramaco Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,331 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.