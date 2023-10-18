Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the energy company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.
Ramaco Resources has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ramaco Resources to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.
Ramaco Resources Trading Up 1.0 %
METC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 108,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,852. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The company has a market cap of $668.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on METC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,331 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.
About Ramaco Resources
Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
