EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 135.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.9%.

EPR Properties Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.47. The company had a trading volume of 114,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,802. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPR Properties

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $223,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,873.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered EPR Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.81.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

