1834 Investment Advisors Co. Raises Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 284.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,585 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.17. 116,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,671. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.32.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 208.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

