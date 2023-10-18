CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Up 10.2% in September

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,998,300 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the September 15th total of 1,813,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70.4 days.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CPAMF remained flat at $1.34 on Wednesday. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44.
About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
