CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Up 10.2% in September

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,998,300 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the September 15th total of 1,813,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70.4 days.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CPAMF remained flat at $1.34 on Wednesday. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44.

About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$13.6 billion as at 31 July 2023. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

