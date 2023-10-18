Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Short Interest Down 8.4% in September

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,687,700 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 7,298,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 805.7 days.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIAFF. Raymond James decreased their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, July 31st.
Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.
