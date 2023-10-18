Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Lessened by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,746,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,588,000 after acquiring an additional 929,727 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,079,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,700,000 after acquiring an additional 304,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WFC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,745,766. The firm has a market cap of $153.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

