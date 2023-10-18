Dakota Wealth Management Buys 425 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 267.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $172.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.79 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.87.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.04.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

