Dakota Wealth Management Buys Shares of 48,889 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 48,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. MY Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 95,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 242.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 34,893 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.8% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.06 and a 12 month high of $109.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.52.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

