Essex LLC Takes Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth $34,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.
Exact Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $100.77.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $194,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,493. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Exact Sciences Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
