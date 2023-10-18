Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 47.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.93.

Progressive Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $158.94 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $158.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 8.68%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,371 shares of company stock worth $10,714,936. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

