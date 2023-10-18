Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAH opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.58. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 202.02%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

In other Cardinal Health news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at $918,689.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,689.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

