Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $949,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 33,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.76.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $198.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

