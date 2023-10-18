Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,332 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 17,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Financial Bancorp. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 11,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $250,609.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Down 1.8 %

First Financial Bancorp. stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,981. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.09.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $212.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.34 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.