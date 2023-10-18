Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Samsara during the second quarter worth approximately $771,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara during the second quarter worth approximately $849,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the second quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Samsara by 13.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,419,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,526,000 after buying an additional 2,606,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the second quarter worth approximately $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE IOT traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 78,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,040. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $219.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.69 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $43,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 774,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,128,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 391,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $12,118,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,667 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $43,342.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 774,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,128,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,425,314 shares of company stock valued at $65,440,111. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

