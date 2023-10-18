Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 1,936 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WIX. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Wix.com by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Wix.com by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WIX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

NASDAQ:WIX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.68. 20,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,497. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $66.18 and a 12 month high of $102.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.05 and a 200 day moving average of $85.95.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

