15,073 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in DocuSign by 484.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. HSBC upgraded DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $12,192,084.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,254,225.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.29. The company had a trading volume of 158,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,587. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

