Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coty from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.

In related news, Director Isabelle Parize bought 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,137.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,500 shares in the company, valued at $645,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Isabelle Parize bought 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,137.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,500 shares in the company, valued at $645,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 451,853,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,019,787.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,525,275 shares of company stock worth $38,061,083. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. 1,020,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,283,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.75. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.90.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Coty’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

