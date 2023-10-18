Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $759,000 Position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Merus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in Merus by 8.0% in the first quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,280,000 after acquiring an additional 217,433 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,613,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,687,000 after buying an additional 787,340 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after buying an additional 393,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 572,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 98,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 474,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Merus in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on Merus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Merus from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Merus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.12. 34,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,557. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95. Merus has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $27.70.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 69.89% and a negative net margin of 432.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

