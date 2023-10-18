40,911 Shares in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,977,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,697,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,919,000 after buying an additional 47,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of Oceaneering International stock remained flat at $26.02 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,956. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 2.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $597.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $821,171.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,614.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $56,975.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,868.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $821,171.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,614.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,045 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on OII shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

