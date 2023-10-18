Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,038 The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,038 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 59,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 38,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Bancorp Price Performance

TBBK traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.52. The stock had a trading volume of 16,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $41.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.68.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $116.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.39 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 30.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 5,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.61 per share, for a total transaction of $220,695.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,749.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 5,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.61 per share, for a total transaction of $220,695.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,749.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan Harris sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $328,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.