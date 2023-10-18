Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,720 ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,720 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ANI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 462,961 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 648,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,740,000 after buying an additional 271,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 129,853 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANIP stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.15. 4,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,377. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANIP shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANIP

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $604,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,232,620 shares in the company, valued at $64,786,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $604,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,232,620 shares in the company, valued at $64,786,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $1,129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,561,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,900 shares of company stock worth $27,154,235 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.