39,061 Shares in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 45,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 48.89%. The business had revenue of $107.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

