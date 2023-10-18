Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 131,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 105.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 2.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALKS shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Alkermes stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 39,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,565. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.66.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Alkermes had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

