Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Update

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,600 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the September 15th total of 228,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 631.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 145 ($1.77) to GBX 147 ($1.80) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS:CELTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

