Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Update

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,600 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the September 15th total of 228,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 631.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 145 ($1.77) to GBX 147 ($1.80) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Centamin
Centamin Price Performance
Centamin Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.
Centamin Company Profile
Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Centamin
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.