Short Interest in Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Rises By 9.8%

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 392,500 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the September 15th total of 357,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 981.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BZLYF shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 740 ($9.04) to GBX 760 ($9.28) in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 825 ($10.08) to GBX 850 ($10.38) in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 825 ($10.08) to GBX 775 ($9.47) in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 800 ($9.77) to GBX 780 ($9.53) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 921 ($11.25) to GBX 887 ($10.83) in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLYF traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211. Beazley has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

