Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Short Interest Up 9.1% in September

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 819,300 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 750,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,193.0 days.

Bureau Veritas Price Performance

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock remained flat at $24.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.77.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

About Bureau Veritas

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.