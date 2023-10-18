Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Short Interest Up 9.1% in September

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 819,300 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 750,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,193.0 days.
Bureau Veritas Price Performance
Shares of Bureau Veritas stock remained flat at $24.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.77.
About Bureau Veritas
