Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Increases By 11.2%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the September 15th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 552 ($6.74) to GBX 495 ($6.05) in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 390 ($4.76) to GBX 370 ($4.52) in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC lowered Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 545 ($6.66) to GBX 495 ($6.05) in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 460 ($5.62) to GBX 464 ($5.67) in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $463.17.

BTDPY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. 66,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,463. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $13.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.5393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

