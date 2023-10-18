CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.98, but opened at $11.65. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CNH Industrial shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 503,695 shares.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.31 to $15.11 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.02.
The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77.
CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.
