WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.40, but opened at $24.60. WaFd shares last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 122,552 shares changing hands.

The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.19). WaFd had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $151.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. WaFd’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WaFd by 2.9% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of WaFd by 94.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 78,945 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of WaFd in the second quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WaFd in the second quarter valued at about $6,921,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of WaFd by 19.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

