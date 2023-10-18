Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $76.32, but opened at $78.60. Wintrust Financial shares last traded at $77.18, with a volume of 29,284 shares trading hands.
The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $574.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
