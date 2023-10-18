Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $7.20, but opened at $7.83. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 182,394 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $2,446,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 743,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,241.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,725,000 shares of company stock worth $11,168,750. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 317.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNGX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tango Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.