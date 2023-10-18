Air Canada (TSE:AC) Trading Down 3% on Analyst Downgrade

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3% on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$31.00 to C$28.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Air Canada traded as low as C$17.21 and last traded at C$17.21. Approximately 436,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,238,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.75.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AC. Cowen boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$1.22. The business had revenue of C$5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Canada will post 2.9210526 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

