China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Up 7.7% in September

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,089,400 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 1,011,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 363.1 days.

China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRGGF remained flat at $2.79 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20. China Resources Gas Group has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $4.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Resources Gas Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

