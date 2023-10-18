Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Drops By 5.7%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 193,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock remained flat at $10.76 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,500. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

