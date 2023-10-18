Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,462,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,999 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.92% of CarMax worth $122,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 456.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $663,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average of $76.73.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMX. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

