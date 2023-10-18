Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.08 Billion Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,256,840 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 287,706 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.7% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.24% of UnitedHealth Group worth $1,084,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.70.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $536.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $497.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $500.24 and its 200-day moving average is $493.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

