Sage Rhino Capital LLC Invests $85,000 in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Uniti Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 29,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Uniti Group Price Performance

Shares of UNIT opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $8.04.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.33%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.00%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 138,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

